Four People Indicted for Allegedly Running Foreclosure Rescue Scheme

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – A federal grand jury in Dallas indicted four people, including three North Texans, for allegedly running a foreclosure rescue scheme.

Prosecutors said they scammed at least 70 vulnerable homeowners who were facing foreclosure out of $242,000 each.

According to the indictment, the group allegedly told homeowners to ignore notices sent by their current mortgage holders, had them sign fraudulent documents and duped them into making mortgage payments to the defendants’ companies.

Some of the homeowners were told to file for bankruptcy but to not follow up with the bankruptcy process as a way to delay foreclosure and hide the group’s criminal acts.

Mark Demetri Stein of Carrollton, Texas, Richard Bruce Stevens of San Antonio, Texas, Bruce Kevin Hawkins of Desoto, Texas and Christina Renee Caveny of Dallas each face one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and five counts of mail fraud.

Each count faces a maximum of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. The defendants may also have to pay restitution.

Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.