Fort Worth Police Investigating Officer After Viral Video

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – The Internal Affairs Unit of the Fort Worth Police Department is investigating after a video surfaced on Facebook showing an officer wrestling a mother to the ground and arresting her.

The officer had been dispatched to the location on Rock Garden Trail because a neighbor had reportedly choked the woman’s seven year old son for littering.

The officer is heard on video asking the mother “why she didn’t teach her son not to litter.”

The mother told the officer regardless if her son littered or not it does not give the neighbor the right to put his hands on her son. The officer then responded “Why not?”

The officer has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Fort Worth police issued a statement asking the public to allow for the time and opportunity for investigators to do a thorough investigation.

“We ask our community for patience and calm during this investigation process,” the statement read.

