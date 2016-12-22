DFW International Airport Offers Tips to Brave One of the Year’s Busiest Travel Days

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Today is DFW International Airport’s second busiest travel day of the year.

The airport’s Cynthia Vega said the airport has ramped up efforts to make things go as smoothly as possible for passengers.

“We have extra people monitoring customer service, we have extra people managing the lines for security checkpoints and we’re helping people move to different ones to make sure that we can manage those lines and keep people’s wait at a minimum. We have people out in the parking garages,” she said.

Vega said traveling can cause anxiety for adults but children are more prone. So, she suggested that families use these tips for smooth travel.

“Give them an idea of what the process is. You’re going to have to go through security. You’re going to have to take off your shoes. You know basics that they can understand and comprehend, offer some ease right there. Give yourself that two hours to get to the airport. Determine before you even get here where are you going to park,” she said.

Travelers can also use the airport’s mobile app to check on their flight status and parking options in real time.

“You can pull up parking. You can look at remote parking. You can look at terminal parking and you can see if there are spaces available where you want to park. That will save you a tremendous amount of time as you come to the airport so you know exactly where to go,” said Vega.

The airport is offering a parking discount for anyone who uses their terminal parking until December 31st. Vega said for every two paid days, travelers get one day free.

She said she considers terminal parking to be prime real estate because it’s as close to the gate as you can get.

After today, the holiday rush will continue. Vega said between December 15th and January 22, more than three million people will have traveled through the airport.

