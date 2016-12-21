Texas cuts funding to Planned Parenthood

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News) — Planned Parenthood will no longer receive funding from the Texas Medicaid program. The Texas Tribune reports state health officials notified the organization Tuesday that it will no longer receive $3.1 million, effective January 19, 2017. That date could be delayed if Planned Parenthood appeals the decision within 15 days and requests an administrative hearing. Planned Parenthood officials say, however, that they will go to court instead.

Gov. Greg Abbott and state health officials tried to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood beginning in October 2015 after the release of controversial undercover videos of Planned Parenthood officials in what appeared to be disturbing discussions of harvesting soft fetal tissue for research purposes. Planned Parenthood denies the accusation..