Reward Offered to Help Catch a Serial Bank Robber in Dallas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is asking the public to help catch a serial bank robber.
Investigators said the suspect hit four banks in Dallas area last week.
He’s a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, between 6’ and 6’4” tall with a medium build and short blonde hair.
He’s worn a camouflage cap and sunglasses in each robbery.
Investigators said he pointed a gun at bank tellers during the last two robberies and took off on foot after each heist.
North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to call their office at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.