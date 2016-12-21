Ezekiel Elliott Celebration Kettle on Display at North Park Mall

D ALLAS (WBAP & KLIF News) — The giant, red Salvation Army kettle Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott jumped into after scoring a touchdown Sunday night is now on display at North Park Mall.

Inside the kettle is a cut-out of Elliott that is peeking over the top of it. The Salvation Army has also posted up a sign, a bell-ringer, and a normal sized kettle next to the larger one to encourage people who want to take pictures to donate $21 in honor of Elliott’s jersey number.

“We’re really just trying to bring more awareness to our red kettle campaign, which ends Christmas Eve,” Salvation Army Major Jonathan Rich said. “It’s a really important fundraiser for us.”

Rich says donations have spiked since Elliott used the oversized kettle as a celebration prop Sunday, with online donations at the national level rising 61 percent.

The kettle will be on display at North Park through Saturday, before eventually being moved back to AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys’ Monday Night game against the Detroit Lions.