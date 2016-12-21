See The Star

Tickets went on sale today to the general public for tours at the Dallas Cowboys’ new team headquarters in Frisco.

You can start getting your tickets today, but guided tours of The Star, the 510,000 square foot indoor athletic facility shared by the Cowboys’, the City of Frisco and the Frisco school district, don’t actually begin until January 9th. During the 75 minute tour, fans will get a chance to see team history, memorabilia and the Cowboys’ “War Room” where they’ll soon make selections for the 2017 NFL draft. Public tours will operate every 30 minutes between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.