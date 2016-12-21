5 Cowboys Chosen for Pro Bowl

Frisco (WBAP/KLIF) – Five Dallas Cowboys players have been chosen to play in the Pro Bowl. The NFL’s annual All-Star game will be played January 29, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

Standout rookies Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott were among those chosen, along with offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin.

Some notable exclusions this year were linebacker Sean Lee and tight end Jason Witten. This year the NFL is restoring the traditional NFC vs. AFC format after three years of drafting players to teams regardless of conference affiliation.

