13 People Injured in Crash Between Two Buses and a Semi

HILL COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF News) – A bus crash in North Texas sent thirteen people to the hospital.

The wreck involved two buses and a semi trailer.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-35 near Milford, about 50 miles south of Dallas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Sergeant D. L Wilson said traffic was slowed for construction and a bus hit the back of a semi trailer which then hit another bus.

One bus was a Megabus carrying 37 people. Nine of them, including the driver, were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

An Americano bus had 48 passengers on board. Two of them and the bus driver were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both buses were headed to the Dallas area and it’s not clear which one hit the semi-trailer.

Hillsboro ISD buses took the remaining 74 passengers to a travel center at Carl’s Corner to wait for other company buses.

The accident had traffic shut down for awhile but has since re-opened.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.