Former WBAP Reporter Who Announced the Shooting of President Kennedy has Died

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – One of the first Dallas reporters to broadcast the shooting of President John F. Kennedy has died.

WBAP newsman and photographer Bob Welch made the report shortly after 12:30pm November 22, 1963 on WBAP radio. It was recorded and then played back on the air after President Kennedy’s motorcade raced by the Dallas Trade Mart, where Welch was that afternoon, on its way to Parkland Hospital.

“It’s not known for sure but it is believed that President Kennedy has been shot,” Welch reported. “President Kennedy was in a motorcade en route to the Trade Mart where he was to address a luncheon gathering shortly after Noon today.”

Last month, WBAP donated the original audio reels from November 22, 1963 to the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza.

Welch worked for WBAP radio and TV in the 1960s. His wife confirmed his death to NBC-5. He was 80-years-old.

